Man dead following multi-vehicle collision in Brampton

Peel police say a man is dead following a multivehicle collision in Brampton.

According to police, the accident happened on Chinguacousy Road near Flowertown Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

A motorcycle and a Toyota were both heading northbound on the road when police say the motorcycle appeared to crash into the back of the Toyota.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they couldn't say yet whether anyone in the vehicle was injured.

Chinguacousy Road has been closed from Flowertown Avenue to Major William Sharpe Drive to investigate.