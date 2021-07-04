Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Man dead following collision with TTC bus

A man is dead after his car collided with a TTC bus at Port Union Road and Sheppard Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say.

TTC Driver suffered minor injuries, police say

CBC News ·
A man is dead after his car collided with a TTC bus at Port Union Road and Sheppard Avenue shortly after 1:30 on Sunday morning, police say. (Jeremy Cohn)

The impact was "quite severe," police say, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the TTC driver suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

