Man dies of injuries after fire in Regent Park apartment

A man has died of his injuries after a fire in an apartment complex in Regent Park early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The fire occurred in a low-rise building in the area of River Street and Gerrard Avenue E. Emergency crews were called to the building at about 8:55 a.m.

"There were smoke and flames coming out of an apartment," Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man with what appeared to be serious injuries. The man was pulled out of the unit and CPR was performed on him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Hopkinson.

A Toronto police cruiser blocks traffic on River Street following the fatal fire in an apartment unit. (Supplied)

The man's age was not released. Hopkinson could not say if the man was the only occupant of the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is expected to investigate the blaze.