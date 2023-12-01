Man dead after fall from house in East York

A man is dead after he fell two stories while working on a home in East York, the Toronto Police Service said Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 9 a.m. at a house located at Yardley Avenue and Glenburn Avenue near Victoria Park Avenue. The force said it was an industrial accident and there were reports the man fell from the top floor of the home.

Crews arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

They say the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified and will continue the investigation.