1 man arrested after deadly altercation in south Etobicoke

A 48-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following an altercation in south Etobicoke.

Officers were called to Ninth Street and Garnett Janes Road, just north of Lake Shore Boulevard West, shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe.

When police arrived they found a victim in the street.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that a bystander was performing CPR when they arrived.

Police located a grey four-door car not far from where a man was struck and killed in south Etobicoke. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Emergency crews took over and rushed the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police tweeted that a grey four-door vehicle was seen fleeing the area, and that the incident was a suspected hit-and-run.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police located the vehicle nearby at Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard, Stibbe said. The driver is in custody and will face charges, but Stibbe would not divulge further information early Tuesday.

Later in the day, police said the victim wasn't hit by a car.

Toronto police arrested a man early Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit and run in south Etobicoke late Monday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

He did say police received a call from the same area at around the same time for the sound of gunshots.

Toronto police towed a vehicle from the scene that they believe is connected to the fatal hit and run that left a 48-year-old man dead. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"We are asking anybody that may have been in the area to contact police as soon as possible," Stibbe said. "It is still an ongoing investigation."