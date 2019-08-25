Man, 46, dead in early morning North York shooting

A 46-year-old Toronto man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an industrial area in North York, police say, prompting a homicide investigation.

Toronto police were called to 172 Toryork Drive, near Finch Avenue West and Weston Road, just after 5 a.m., said Duty Insp. Norm Proctor.

A man was found outside with a single gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene, Det. Terry Browne told media later Sunday.

Browne says approximately 100 people were around the area for an after-hours party in a nearby plaza when the shooting happened, but there were no witnesses on scene when police arrived.

Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said there were likely witnesses to the homicide. He asks anyone with information to come forward. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Although police haven't confirmed why the victim was in the area, Browne says it's likely the man was "in, around, or in the general area of the party."

Browne said it appears the victim was just a regular civilian out for an evening of socializing.

Compared to the amount of people in the area, he says it's "extremely disturbing" that more people haven't come forward with information.

"The number of calls received is both disappointing and ridiculous," Browne said.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.