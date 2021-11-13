Man dead after being struck by driver on DVP

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway on Friday, Toronto police say.

Police said they responded to a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the DVP near Dundas Street East for report of a man walking on the left shoulder.

Police said at one point he was lying down on the ground. Passersby and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, the DVP has been closed in both directions for investigation.

Police said they believe the collision is related to a call for an unknown trouble in the area of Munro Street and Dundas Street East that came in just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said a man jumped into a woman's car and drove away, striking cars and buildings. The man later fled on foot.