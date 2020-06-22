Man, 19, dies after being pulled from Lake Ontario near the Beach neighbourhood

A 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from Lake Ontario near The Beach neighbourhood on Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said they received several calls around 7 p.m. about a man who went missing in the lake near Hubbard Boulevard and Maclean Avenue.

Const. Alex Li said a preliminary investigation indicates that a group of friends were out swimming in the lake on Sunday.

The man was having trouble staying afloat and he called to his friends for help, Li said.

While his friends were trying to reach him, Li said the man disappeared under the water, and they couldn't find him.

Several calls were placed to 911, and the Toronto police's marine unit arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Officers on boats and jet skis scoured the area and found the man around 8:15 p.m.

He was pulled from the water without vital signs, Li said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.