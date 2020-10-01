Man shot dead in drive-by attack while walking partner, infant to vehicle: police

Toronto police say a 27-year-old man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Thursday morning as he approached his car with his partner and newborn child.

The woman and child were not injured in the gunfire.

The daylight shooting took place around 9:17 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street, police said.

Paramedics attempted to treat the victim on arrival but he was pronounced dead on the scene, Insp. Paul Rinkoff said.

Officers are now searching for a four-door sedan with two men inside, last seen heading east.

A forensics team is poring over the crime scene. Rinkoff told reporters multiple shots were fired.

Rinkoff wouldn't rule out the possibility that the man who was killed returned fire at some point.

Rinkoff called the shooting "brazen" and "horrific," and said it took place as other parents were taking their kids to school or going to work.

Three schools in the area were placed under lockdown while officers examined the scene, police said, but have since reopened.

Rinkoff said the homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.