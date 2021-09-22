Man dead after falling into Credit River in Mississauga

A man is dead after he fell into the Credit River in Mississauga and failed to resurface on Tuesday evening, Peel paramedics say.

Peel police said the man fell into the river in the area of Stavebank Road and Park Street in Mississauga's Port Credit neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 5:20 p.m.

Crews located him and pulled him from the water but his vital signs were absent. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.