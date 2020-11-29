Man dead after vehicle crashes into gates at Exhibition Place
A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into the Princes' Gates at Exhibition Place early Sunday, Toronto police say.
Fatal crash at the Princes' Gates happened after 4 a.m., Toronto police say
A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into the Princes' Gates at Exhibition Place early Sunday, Toronto police say.
Police said they were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Strachan Avenue at 4:19 a.m..
The man was driving at high speed and slammed into the gates. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released his age.
Officers are currently investigating the crash.