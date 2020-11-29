Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Man dead after vehicle crashes into gates at Exhibition Place

Toronto police said the man drove into the Princes' Gates at high speed. (Ieva Lucs/ CBC)

A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into the Princes' Gates at Exhibition Place early Sunday, Toronto police say. 

Police said they were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Strachan Avenue at 4:19 a.m.. 

The man was driving at high speed and slammed into the gates. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his age. 

Officers are currently investigating the crash. 

 

