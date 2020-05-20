Male motorcyclist dead after Etobicoke crash

A male motorcyclist is dead after what is believed to be a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

The crash happened in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road East and Mill Road. Emergency crews were called to the area at 7:50 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His age has not been released.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police believe the motorcycle hit a pole but officers are still trying to determine what happened.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Burnhamthorpe Road East are closed as officers from traffic services investigate.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

The TTC says the 50 Burnhamthorpe bus is making a detour via Old Burnhamthorpe Road and Burnhamthorpe Road.