Man, 21, dead following collision in Aurora
A 21-year-old man has died following a crash in Aurora Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Crash happened on Highway 400 at the Innisfil ONroute, police say
According to police, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Highway 400 at the Innisfil ONroute.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.
More to come.