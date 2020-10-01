Skip to Main Content
Man, 21, dead following collision in Aurora
A 21-year-old man has died following a crash in Aurora Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

Crash happened on Highway 400 at the Innisfil ONroute, police say

The OPP Highway Safety Division says a young man is dead following a crash on Highway 400 at the Innisfil ONroute.  (OPP Highway Safety Division/Twitter )

According to police, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Highway 400 at the Innisfil ONroute. 

Police are asking any witnesses to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122. 

More to come. 

