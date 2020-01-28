Skip to Main Content
Man, 76, dead following collision on Dundas Street West

Emergency crews called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Monday

Police say the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, which was being driven by a 42-year-old man. (CBC)

A 76-year-old man has died following a collision on Dundas Street West near Scarlett Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, which was being driven by a 42-year-old man.

The elderly man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

