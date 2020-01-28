Man, 76, dead following collision on Dundas Street West
A 76-year-old man has died following a collision on Dundas Street West near Scarlett Road.
Emergency crews called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Monday
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, which was being driven by a 42-year-old man.
The elderly man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.