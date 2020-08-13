Man dead after being found with signs of trauma in Brampton park

A man has died after he was found with what Peel police say were obvious signs of trauma in a Brampton park Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate, south of Sandalwoods Parkway for reports of a person with "lots of blood on him."

Officers arrived to find a male victim without vital signs.

He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

Const. Sarah Patten said a passerby saw the wounded man in the park and notified police.

Patten said the victim remains unidentified.

"We don't know the cause of death at this time but there was a significant amount of blood found at the scene," Patten said.

"Due to the level of blood that was found we believe this to be a homicide at this point."

The homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.