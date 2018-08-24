Man dead after altercation in Scarborough: police

An altercation between two males has left one man dead, according to Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

A call came in around 12:45 p.m. Friday for an assault near Markham Road and Finch Avenue East, Arrogante said.

Police found the victim unconscious with an upper body injury near the intersection of Melham Court and Melford Drive in Scarborough.

Homicide detectives have been called in, according to Arrogante.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police are investigating in the area.