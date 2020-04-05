Man dies following assault in Scarborough

A man has died following an assault in Scarborough on Sunday, Toronto paramedics say.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near a grocery store plaza in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, according to Toronto police.

Police say two men were fighting when one man struck the other, causing life-threatening injuries.

The victim died on scene, according to Nicole Rodrigues, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedics Services.

Meanwhile, officers are canvassing the area for the suspect who fled the scene.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them.