Man dead after stabbing in Allan Gardens

Police say a man in his 40s is dead following a stabbing in Allan Gardens on Tuesday night.

Police seeking suspect who fled toward Jarvis Street on Tuesday night

A closeup of the doors on a Toronto police cruiser.
Police say a suspect fled the scene of a stabbing at Allan Gardens on Tuesday night. He's described as a Black man in his 20s, approximately 5'8" in height. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Officers were called to the scene around 10:40 p.m. and provided first aid to the man before he was taken to hospital. However, police say he succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Police say a suspect fled the scene east toward Jarvis Street. He's described as a Black man in his 20s, approximately 5'8" in height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

