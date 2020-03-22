Skip to Main Content
Man dead after shooting outside Ryerson University student centre
Toronto·Breaking

Man dead after shooting outside Ryerson University student centre

Emergency crews were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday

A man has died in hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson University campus on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street West for reports of shots fired.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

