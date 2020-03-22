Man dead after shooting outside Ryerson University student centre
A man has died in hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson University campus on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street West for reports of shots fired.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.