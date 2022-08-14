Man dead after shooting in Vaughan, police appeal for witnesses
York Regional Police say they're looking for witnesses after a fatal shooting in Vaughan yesterday evening.
York Regional Police say they believe the shooting was targeted
Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at a commercial plaza in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road and found one victim with gunshot wounds.
Police say the male victim was pronounced dead and the suspect or suspects left the scene.
Investigators believe this incident was targeted and say there is no threat to public safety.