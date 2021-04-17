Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Man dead after shooting in North York

A man is dead following a shooting in North York on Friday near Queens Drive and Jane Street just north of Lawrence Avenue West.

Incident happened in area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive around 6:45 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot. (CBC)

A man is dead following a shooting in North York on Friday. 

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, just north of Lawrence Avenue West, around 6:45 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the victim. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said there were reports of multiple people fleeing the area through a ravine. 

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1200. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now