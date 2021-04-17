Man dead after shooting in North York

A man is dead following a shooting in North York on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, just north of Lawrence Avenue West, around 6:45 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the victim. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said there were reports of multiple people fleeing the area through a ravine.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1200.