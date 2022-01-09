Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday night

A man is dead following a shooting near a fast food restaurant at Church Street and Bloor Street on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the site shortly before 11 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot.

He was rushed to the hospital without any vital signs, police say, where he later died.

The Toronto Police Service homicide unit is now investigating.

No information has been released yet about possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact investigators at 416 808 7400.