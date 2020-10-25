Man dead after shooting in Danforth Village, 3 people in custody

A man has died after a shooting in the Danforth Village neighbourhood in Toronto, police said on Sunday night.



Officers were called to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues around 5:40 p.m. after several callers reported multiple gunshots heard in the area.

Police found a man who had been shot and his injuries are serious, said Toronto Police. Emergency services rushed the man to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Two suspects — one male and one female — initially fled the scene and drove a silver Honda eastbound on Danforth Avenue, police said. In an update, police said they have located three suspects and they are now in custody.

The Toronto police's homicide unit is currently investigating. As a result of the incident, the eastbound lanes of Danforth Avenue are closed at Victoria Park Avenue.