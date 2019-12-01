Man dead after shooting in Brampton, Peel police say

One person is dead after a shooting in the Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road North area in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

Police were called to the scene in the Metzek Drive and Rosepac Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

That's where they say a man had been shot and pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have been notified. Police are now searching for a white vehicle with multiple suspects inside.

The intersection of Metzek Drive and Rosepac Avenue is now closed for the investigation.