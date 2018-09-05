Man dead after being pinned by garbage truck in Etobicoke

A 50-year-old man is dead after being pinned by a garbage truck in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon, say Toronto police.

Officers were called to the area of Twenty Sixth Street and Elder Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a man who was struck by two vehicles.

He is believed to be the driver of the garbage truck, police say.

Emergency crews worked to free the man but found him without vital signs at the scene.

The man was taken to a local trauma centre on an emergency run. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Twenty Sixth Street has been closed in both directions from Laburnham Avenue to Elder Avenue while police continue their investigation.