Man dead after Highway 407 collision in Vaughan

One man has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 407, according to the OPP.

All eastbound lanes of the Highway 407 are closed between Highway 400 and Keele Street as police investigate.

A car and a minivan collided just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a live video on Twitter.

Motorists should prepare for "extensive delays" in the area, he advised.