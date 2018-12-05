Skip to Main Content
Man dead after Highway 407 collision in Vaughan
Updated

Man dead after Highway 407 collision in Vaughan

A man has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 407, according to the OPP.

All eastbound lanes closed on Highway 407 near Highway 400

CBC News ·
Motorists should prepare for 'extensive delays' in the area, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says.

One man has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 407, according to the OPP. 

All eastbound lanes of the Highway 407 are closed between Highway 400 and Keele Street as police investigate. 

A car and a minivan collided just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a live video on Twitter. 

Motorists should prepare for "extensive delays" in the area, he advised. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|