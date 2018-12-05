Updated
Man dead after Highway 407 collision in Vaughan
A man has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 407, according to the OPP.
All eastbound lanes closed on Highway 407 near Highway 400
One man has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 407, according to the OPP.
All eastbound lanes of the Highway 407 are closed between Highway 400 and Keele Street as police investigate.
A car and a minivan collided just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a live video on Twitter.
Motorists should prepare for "extensive delays" in the area, he advised.