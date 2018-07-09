Skip to Main Content
Man, 27, dead after Highway 403 collision in Mississauga

Man, 27, dead after Highway 403 collision in Mississauga

A 27-year-old man has been pronounced dead after two trucks collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

A second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries

CBC News ·
One man is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Monday. (Kerry Schmidt/ CBC News)

A 27-year-old man from Milton is dead after two trucks collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Monday.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403, near Mavis Road, just before 2:30 p.m., Peel police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash occurred when a truck carrying a septic tank slammed into a disabled transport truck that was being repaired by a maintenance crew on the right shoulder of the highway .

One man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. 

A second person was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Transportation said an unknown fluid spilled on the road due to the crash.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed at Mavis Road. 

The OPP say their collision reconstruction team is investigating. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us