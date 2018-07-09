Man, 27, dead after Highway 403 collision in Mississauga

A 27-year-old man from Milton is dead after two trucks collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Monday.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403, near Mavis Road, just before 2:30 p.m., Peel police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash occurred when a truck carrying a septic tank slammed into a disabled transport truck that was being repaired by a maintenance crew on the right shoulder of the highway .

One man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A second person was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Transportation said an unknown fluid spilled on the road due to the crash.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed at Mavis Road.

The OPP say their collision reconstruction team is investigating.