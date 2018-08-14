Man dead after fatal hit and run in Etobicoke

A 48-year-old man is dead and a male suspect is under arrest following a fatal hit and run in south Etobicoke.

Officers were called to Ninth Street and Garnett Janes Road, just north of Lake Shore Boulevard West, shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe.

When police arrived they found a victim in the street who they determined was involved in a collision with a car. Paramedics told CBC Toronto that a bystander was performing CPR when they arrived.

Emergency crews took over and rushed the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police tweeted that a grey four-door vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Police located a grey four-door car not far from where a man was struck and killed in south Etobicoke. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police located the vehicle nearby at Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard, Stibbe said. The driver is in custody and will face charges, but Stibbe would not divulge further information early Tuesday.

He did say police received a call from the same area at around the same time as the pedestrian was struck for the sound of gunshots. However, investigators are still trying to determine what, if any, connection there is between the report of gunshots and the collision.

The Toronto police traffic services collision reconstruction team is investigating.

"We are asking anybody that may have been in the area to contact police as soon as possible," Stibbe said. "It is still an ongoing investigation."