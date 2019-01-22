Man dead after fall from downtown building in what police say is an industrial accident

A man is dead in what police are calling an industrial accident after a fall from a downtown building Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. for reports that a male fell from an unknown floor of a building near Yonge and Wellesley streets. The coroner and the Ministry of Labour have been notified, police said.

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that they did attend, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come