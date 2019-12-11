Man dead after driving into back of transit bus in Mississauga, Peel police say

A 45-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving hit the back of a city bus in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The collision happened near Derry Road and Tomken Road. Emergency crews were called to the area at 6:12 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the car at the time.

The Mississauga transit bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The Peel police major collision bureau is investigating whether road conditions, speed, traffic lights or medical conditions were factors in the crash.

Derry Road eastbound is closed at Tomken Road as the investigation continues.