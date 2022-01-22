Man dead after being shot during 'interaction' with police in Markham

A man is dead after being shot during "an interaction" with a York Regional Police officer on Friday night.

In a Saturday release, the police service says it has notified the provincial police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit.

No information has been provided about the man, who was shot at a Markham shopping plaza near the intersection of Fairburn Drive and Highway 7.

Police say they were called about a "suspicious person" shortly after 9 p.m.

A woman was also arrested in connection with firearms offences, police say.

Officers are asking anyone who may have relevant information, or anyone who may have surveillance footage or dashcam footage of the incident to reach out to investigators or via Crime Stoppers.