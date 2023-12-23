2 men dead after separate late night shootings in Toronto

Two separate shootings in Toronto late Friday and early Saturday have left two people dead, police said.

At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to reports of gunshots near Danforth and Woodbine avenues, according to a post on X Saturday morning.

A man in his 40s had been shot and was rushed to hospital, where police say he died.

Police do not yet have a suspect description or direction of travel available at this time.

On the other side of the city, police said they responded to a shooting near Steeles Avenue W. and Weston Road just before 2 a.m.

One man in his 20s was transported to hospital by first responders, where police said he was pronounced dead.

A second male seeking medical attention was found in hospital in connection to the shooting, police added. No age range was given for the second victim.

There's no suspect info at this time, police said.