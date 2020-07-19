Man dead, 3 people injured following two-vehicle collision in Scarborough

One man is dead and three other people are injured, one critically, following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Toronto police spokesperson Alex Li told CBC News that just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, several callers reported a multi-vehicle collision at Lawrence Avenue East and McMillan Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Li said two other people, both with minor injuries, were taken to a local hospital.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Sgt. Orang Momeni, spokesperson for traffic services at Toronto Police Service, said a silver Audi was travelling at high speed westbound on Lawrence Avenue.

"This Audi lost control and entered the opposite lane with the eastbound traffic where it collided with [a] white Jeep," he said.

"As a result of this collision … the Audi split in two pieces and one of the passengers was pronounced on scene."



Police say there are road closures in the area and people should expect delays.