Man dead, 3 people injured following multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Collision happened at Lawrence Avenue East and McMillan Avenue
One man is dead and three other people are injured, one critically, following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Toronto police spokesperson Alex Li told CBC News that just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, several callers reported a multi-vehicle collision at Lawrence Avenue East and McMillan Avenue.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Two other people were taken to local hospital.
Police say there are road closures in the area and people should expect delays.
COLLISION: (UPDATE)<br>Lawrence Ave E & McMillan Ave<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TrafficServices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrafficServices</a> investigating<br>- a very large crash scene<br>- ROAD CLOSURE: Lawrence Ave E closed from Morning Dew Rd to Beechgrove Dr<br>- expect delays<br>- consider alternate routes<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1343123?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1343123</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations
