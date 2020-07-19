Man dead, 3 people injured following multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough

One man is dead and three other people are injured, one critically, following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Toronto police spokesperson Alex Li told CBC News that just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, several callers reported a multi-vehicle collision at Lawrence Avenue East and McMillan Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Two other people were taken to local hospital.

Police say there are road closures in the area and people should expect delays.