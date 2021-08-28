Man dead, 2 women injured in downtown shooting
Toronto police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.
Police are investigating the Saturday morning shooting near Richmond Street West
Police were called to the Richmond Street West area near University Avenue around 5 a.m. with reports of a shooting, according to Const. David Hopkinson.
A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, he said.
Hopkinson said two women were also injured, one seriously and one less seriously.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case.