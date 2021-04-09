Man dead, 2 suspects in custody after stabbing in Scarborough
A man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday night.
Knife attack happened in the Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent area, police say
Police say they were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent, near Highway 401 and Ellesmere Road, around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say.
The man had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died, police say.
The Toronto police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.