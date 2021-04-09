Man dead, 2 suspects in custody after stabbing in Scarborough

A man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday night.

Police say they were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent, near Highway 401 and Ellesmere Road, around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say.

The man had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died, police say.

The Toronto police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.