Toronto

Man dead, 2 suspects in custody after stabbing in Scarborough

A man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday night. 

Knife attack happened in the Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent area, police say

CBC News ·
Police say they were called to the Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent area where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds Thursday night. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Police say they were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent, near Highway 401 and Ellesmere Road, around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say. 

The man had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died, police say. 

The Toronto police homicide unit has taken over the investigation. 

