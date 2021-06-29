Man in his 50s critically injured in stabbing in Toronto's west end

A man in his 50s suffered critical injuries when he was stabbed during a fight in Toronto's west end on Monday night, Toronto police say.

The stabbing happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue, east of Keele Street. Police were called to the scene at about 8:40 p.m for reports of two men fighting.

Toronto paramedics took the victim to a trauma centre in an emergency run.

According to police, the suspect fled in the direction of Keele Street. No description has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate.