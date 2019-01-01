A man is in critical condition after he was assaulted early New Year's Day downtown in what police believe may be a random attack.

Toronto police received a call about the assault at Bathurst Street and Queen Street West at 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man got involved in a fight with two other men on the street and was knocked to the ground, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground, bleeding heavily. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition deteriorated.

He is now listed in life-threatening condition. Police have not released his age.

"We have reports that this may have been a random attack and the suspects may have fled in a light blue car," Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Tuesday.

Anyone with information, including surveillance camera video, is urged to call police.