Man, 18, seriously hurt after being struck by driver in northwest Toronto

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by a driver in northwest Toronto on Friday night.

The driver remained on the scene, Toronto police say.

Police said the collision happened in the intersection of Driftwood Avenue and Finch Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 11:00 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they took the man in serious but non-life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Police said the man suffered a serious head injury. His current condition is not known.

Const. Edward Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police are trying to determine how the collision happened. He could not say in which direction the vehicle and pedestrian were travelling.

The westbound lanes of Finch Avenue West at Driftwood Avenue were closed for about two hours as officers investigated.