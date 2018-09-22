Man, 31, in critical condition after Brampton shooting

A 31-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Brampton early Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of McMurchy Avenue and McHardy Place, near Main and Queen streets, just after 3 a.m.

Police say the man was transported to a trauma centre with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators have canvassed the area and are looking for surveillance video related to the incident.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.