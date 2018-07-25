'It's my f--king province': Man yells 'racist' insults at Muslim family in Toronto ferry terminal

When Hasan Ahmed decided to visit Toronto for the first time with his wife and two children from Saskatoon, the last thing he says he expected to see was a man yelling "racist" insults at a Muslim family.

Ahmed shot video of a man berating and shoving a group of people at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in Toronto. The video has gone viral with over 350,000 views on Facebook.

Toronto police say they responded to calls about an assault at the terminal around 6:30 p.m. on Monday but no arrests were made.

Ahmed was waiting with his family to buy tickets to Centre Island that afternoon when he saw a commotion near the ticket booth.

He says a blond man wearing a Hawaiian t-shirt started following a family and shouting insults.

"He was swearing, pushing people and telling this family to get out of the province," he said.

Ahmed said he called police immediately and waited more than 20 minutes for officers to arrive.

In that time he pulled out his phone and started filming the incident.

"It was racist," said Ahmed.

"I was thinking he was going to hit the family and I was worried."

The four-minute long video shows the blond man shoving a younger bearded man and getting into a heated exchange.

The man repeatedly screams expletives toward the family.

"I don't give a f--k. You don't tell me what to do in my province," he said. "You don't ask me a f--king question. It's my f--king province."

Ahmed says witnessing the incident really shook his family up.

"My daughter is 9 years-old and my son is 12 years old. We're Muslim too. My wife and my daughter wear a hjijab as well and they were so scared."

In the eight years Ahmed has lived in Canada, he says it's the first time his family has ever experienced any sort of confrontation.

But he says the incident allowed him to have an important conversation with his children.

"There are some bad people in this world but they aren't all bad. Toronto is a great a city and we won't let this one incident stop us from coming back," he said.

Police say they have spoken to the man involved, but so far no charges have been laid.

The investigation is still open.