Man charged in fatal Woodbine Beach boat crash

A 46-year-old man from Markham, Ont, who was operating a boat when it crashed into the rocky shore of Woodbine Beach earlier this month, is now facing criminal negligence charges, Toronto police said in a release Thursday.

The collision on Sept 3. at around 12:30 p.m. resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man, serious injuries for two others, and minor injuries for another four people, including the accused.

The boat slammed into large rocks 90 metres from shore, police said at the time.

Thamilagan Olivernicholas is charged with criminal negligence causing death, and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, following an investigation by Toronto Police Traffic Services.

The victims have not been named by police.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4 and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Video shows boat travelling at high speed

Police identified the boat as 20-foot bowrider vessel and noted at the time that they will be investigating if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Olivernicholas allegedly lost control of the vessel on a crowded, sunny day at the beach.

Video obtained by CBC News on the day of the crash, taken by a witness, suggests the boat was travelling at high speed as it approached the rocks.

The video appears to have been taken moments before the crash occurred.

WATCH | Video taken by a witness appears to show the last moments before the fatal crash:

A witness video captured what appears to show the moments before a boat crashed into the rocks near Woodbine Beach on Thursday. 0:17

Witnesses on the beach also told CBC News they saw a boat moving quickly before colliding with the rocks.

"It was moving pretty fast and it was moving sideways," said Mehrnoosh Izadi.

"I paid attention to it because it was getting pretty close to the rocks, but it wasn't changing direction. It didn't try to move past the rocks ... it just slammed into the rocks," she said.