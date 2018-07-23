Skip to Main Content
Man charged after woman fatally shot in Newmarket, police say
Suspect surrendered at Newmarket police station Monday morning

The Canadian Press ·
York Regional Police say a Richmond Hill man is charged with second-degree murder. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Police say a 25-year-old man is charged following a fatal shooting in Newmarket.

York Regional Police say 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone of Richmond Hill, died at the scene on Saturday morning.

They say a suspect surrendered at a police station in Newmarket early Monday morning.

Investigators say a Richmond Hill man is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police.

