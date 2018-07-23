New
Man charged after woman fatally shot in Newmarket, police say
Police say a 25-year-old man is charged following a fatal shooting in Newmarket.
Suspect surrendered at Newmarket police station Monday morning
Police say a 25-year-old man is charged following a fatal shooting in Newmarket.
York Regional Police say 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone of Richmond Hill, died at the scene on Saturday morning.
They say a suspect surrendered at a police station in Newmarket early Monday morning.
Investigators say a Richmond Hill man is charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police.