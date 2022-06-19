Man, 33, charged with attempted murder after woman lit on fire on Toronto bus

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was lit on fire on a Toronto public transit bus on Friday.

The man, Tenzin Norbu, of Toronto, has also been charged with assault with a weapon, common nuisance and mischief. He appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday. The case has been adjourned until Monday at 10 a.m.

On Friday, Toronto police said officers were called to Kipling subway station, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West, at about 12:30 p.m. They had received reports of a woman being assaulted.

According to police, a man poured a liquid substance on the woman and ignited it, causing a fire.

The woman was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. On Friday, the woman was said to be in hospital with life-altering injuries. There has been no official update on her condition.