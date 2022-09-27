Man, 71, charged with first-degree murder in death of woman, 64, following Vaughan house fire

A 71-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old woman following a Vaughan house fire on Friday night, police say.

In a news release on Tuesday, York Regional Police said the accused is from Vaughan and the victim was as well. Police have not said if there was a relationship between the two.

The man, who was arrested on Friday, has also been charged with arson endangering life, police said. He remains in custody.

According to police, the fire broke out in a home on Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent. Police were called to the home to help Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services at about 7:45 p.m.

Officers found the woman unresponsive inside the home. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman died of stab wounds, a post-mortem exam has revealed. Police said the homicide unit laid the charges against the man.

Police are "strongly" urging people who have been contacted by investigators and have not yet given their witness statements to contact them and "help further the investigation," the release says.

They're also urging people with relevant video surveillance or dashboard camera footage to call homicide detectives at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the homicide unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.