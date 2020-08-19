Man charged with murder after his 81-year-old wife found dead in Mississauga

Police west of Toronto say they've charged an 86-year-old man with murder after his 81-year-old wife was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the scene in Mississauga, after the woman's care provider found her dead.

They identified the woman as Marion Wallace.

Her husband has been charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting a bail hearing.

Investigators say the death was an isolated incident and no outstanding suspects are sought at this time.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.