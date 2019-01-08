Man charged with first-degree murder in city's first homicide of the year
Police say Leigh Ming, 34, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with death of Ian Dyer, 36
Police have arrested and charged a Toronto man with first-degree murder in connection with the city's first homicide of 2019.
Police were called to a 12th-floor unit of an apartment building at 40 Gordonridge Place, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.
A male victim was found with life-threatening injuries and no vital signs, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Later Sunday, police said Ian Dyer, 36, died of a single stab wound to his upper body.
On Tuesday, police said Leigh Ming, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case.
He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
With files from Muriel Draaisma