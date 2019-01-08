Skip to Main Content
Man charged with first-degree murder in city's first homicide of the year

Police have arrested and charged a Toronto man with first-degree murder in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Police say Leigh Ming, 34, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with death of Ian Dyer, 36

Toronto police have arrested a Toronto man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the city's first homicide of 2019. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Police were called to a 12th-floor unit of an apartment building at 40 Gordonridge Place, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

A male victim was found with life-threatening injuries and no vital signs, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Later Sunday, police said Ian Dyer, 36, died of a single stab wound to his upper body.

Ian Dyer, 36, was found stabbed to death early Sunday in a Scarborough apartment building. He is Toronto's first homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service)

On Tuesday, police said Leigh Ming, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Muriel Draaisma

