Man charged with first-degree murder in city's first homicide of the year

Police have arrested and charged a Toronto man with first-degree murder in connection with the city's first homicide of 2019.

Police were called to a 12th-floor unit of an apartment building at 40 Gordonridge Place, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

A male victim was found with life-threatening injuries and no vital signs, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Later Sunday, police said Ian Dyer, 36, died of a single stab wound to his upper body.

Ian Dyer, 36, was found stabbed to death early Sunday in a Scarborough apartment building. He is Toronto's first homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service)

On Tuesday, police said Leigh Ming, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.