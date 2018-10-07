Man, 26, charged with 9 counts of assault following incident involving anti-abortion protestors

Toronto police have charged a man with assault after an investigation into two reports of assault. The incidents happened in August and September.

Police said that around noon on Thursday, Aug. 2, officers responded to a call for an assault in the area of Dufferin and Dundas Street West.

A group of people protesting against abortions were approached by a man on a bicycle who tried to grab one of their signs, police said.



The man then pushed a woman into a pole before fleeing.

It is further alleged that at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30, officers responded to a call for an assault in the Keele Street and Bloor Street West area.

Police said that a group of people were protesting against abortions when a man approached the group with ink markers.

The man began scribbling on the protestors' signs and clothing and was confronted by one of the protestors, police said.

Police said the man then kicked a woman in the shoulder, knocking her phone from her hand. He then grabbed a ribbon she was wearing and ripped it off before fleeing.



The 26-year-old man surrendered to police on Saturday, Oct. 6 and was charged with nine counts of assault and seven counts of mischief under $5,000. He appeared in court at Old City Hall the same day.