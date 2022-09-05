Man charged with assault after police say he ran over person

Durham police have arrested a man they say intentionally ran over a man with his vehicle.

Police say the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday in Clarington, Ont.

Officers were called to Concession Street East and Trudeau Drive, where they found a man with severe, life-altering injuries.

Police say a 37-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with probation.

They say both men knew one another and their investigation revealed that the two had gotten into a verbal fight that led up to one man running the other over.

Anyone with relevant information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657. People can also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There is the possibility of a $2,000 reward.