Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scarborough assault

Police have arrested and charged a Toronto man in connection with an alleged assault that left another man dead in a Scarborough parking lot late last month.

Officers were called for an assault in the lot between 2305 Markham Road and 20 Melham Court around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 24.

They found a man suffering "obvious trauma," police said Wednesday in a news release, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Cecil Graham. His death marks the city's 68th homicide of the year.

Cecil Graham, 49, is the victim of Toronto's 68th homicide of the year. (Submitted)

Police had issued an appeal for help finding their suspect and on Tuesday, they made an arrest.

Garfield Chambers, 43, is charged with second-degree murder. He's set to appear in court Wednesday.